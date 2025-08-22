Dog tries to wake motionless partner, leaves internet in tears: 'This is so heartbreaking'

Animals, especially dogs, are often described as deeply loyal and emotionally connected to their companions. A recent video circulating on social media has left the internet moved, capturing the raw grief of a dog desperately trying to revive its partner lying motionless on a street. A heartbreaking video captured a dog’s desperate attempt to revive its motionless partner.(Instagram/dineshprethiv_tn91)

The emotional clip

The video, posted on Instagram by an account named Dinesh Prethiv, has already garnered more than six lakh views. In the clip, a dog can be seen making heart-rending cries while nudging, pawing and even attempting to lift another dog that appears lifeless on the pavement. Despite repeated efforts, the partner does not respond.

Take a look here at the clip:

HT.com could not independently verify the location or the date of the incident, but the emotional weight of the scene has resonated widely across platforms.

Internet reaction

The clip has triggered a flood of emotional responses online, with users expressing both grief and admiration for the unwavering loyalty of the animal. One viewer commented, “This is the most painful thing I have seen in a long time, the sound of the dog crying breaks my heart.” Another remarked, “This is so heartbreaking. Dogs are truly more humane than many humans, their love is unconditional.”

A user added, “I cannot stop crying after watching this, it feels like losing a family member.” Someone else wrote, “Animals feel everything, they grieve just like us but without words.” Another user commented, “This shows why dogs are called loyal companions, they never abandon their loved ones.”

Adding to the chorus of grief, one person shared, “It reminds me of when I lost my pet, I know exactly how this dog feels.” Yet another viewer summed up the sentiment by saying, “This is why dogs deserve all the love in the world, they give us more than we ever give them.”