Dog urges pet parent to give food to little sister first

The videos of dog siblings shared on social media often show them fighting with each other or irritating one another for no good reason. This video shared on Instagram, however, shows something very different. It captures a dog urging his pet parent to give food to his little sister first.

The image shows the dog who wanted his pet parent to give food to his little sister first.(Instagram/@bookiedoggo)

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Bookie. “He always respects his little sister,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a dog sitting at a table with a plate of food kept in front of him. Another pooch is also seen resting her head on the table. Within moments, the pet parent picks a piece of food and offers it to the dog. To which, the dog pats the other pooch resting its head on the table and urges the human to give the food to her first.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared on March 26. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 5.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Dogs are beautiful pure souls, humans learn from them!” commented an Instagram user. “Obviously NOT my dogs!!” joked another. “That's beautiful, I am in tears right now,” expressed a third. “Beautiful! They can teach us a thing or two,” shared a fourth. “Dogs are so sweet and kind to each other. My Rex does the same, Peaches gets the snacks first then he gets his,” posted a fifth. “Dogs are amazing. They have more compassion than humans. I’m going to get me a puppy,” wrote a sixth.

