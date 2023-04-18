Dog reacts to human asking ‘do you need to howl’

Dog videos are fun to watch. Probably that is the reason the different clips of pooches shared online often leave people amused. Just like this video that shows a dog’s reaction to its human asking it ‘Do you need to howl?’. The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the adorable dog whose video has gone viral.(Cassdowney (TikTok))

The video was originally posted on TiKTok and later re-shared on the Instagram page We Rate Dogs. “This is Leo. As a matter of fact he did need to howl. Thank you for the reminder. 13/10,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a dog sitting on a couch. Within moments, a human asks it if it needs to howl. Initially confused, the dog eventually gets up to give a stellar performance.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared about five days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also gathered several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“The lil warm up,” posted an Instagram user. “I like that Leo was all ‘alright let me get ready’,” joined another. “Leo, an artist: Clears his throat and does a brief vocal warm-up before starting his command performance,” expressed a third. “He had to stand up to do it,” shared a fourth. “The dramatic build up is everything,” commented a fifth. “It’s always howl o’clock somewhere,” wrote a sixth.

