Doggo gets bamboozled by confusing command trend. Watch hilarious clip
Humans engaging their doggos in funny video trends are one of the most precious content on the Internet. This Instagram video featuring Lady, a golden retriever, partaking in the confusing command’ trend is one adorable addition to that category. Lady’s obedience as well as expressions may make your heart melt into a puddle.
The video starts with a short explanation of the trend which is giving one’s pet a confusing command and record their reaction. The recording goes on to show that Lady’s command for having her food is ‘okay’. But her human says an odd word that leaves the pooch quite confused. We won’t spoil the fun so take a look at the video to see Lady’s reaction:
Shared on February 9, the clip has garnered over 25,800 likes. People couldn’t stop appreciating the doggo’s patience. Many expressed what a good girl Lady is. Some however felt bad for Lady’s confused puppy eyes.
“She’s like 'mawm, why?' omg her puppy eyes,” gushed an Instagram user. “Lady you are an angel,” commented another. “Doin me a heckin bamboozle,” wrote a third trying to voice Lady’s probable thoughts.
“Aww she’s soo obedient,” said a fourth.
What do you think of this clip?
