Doggo watching fireworks wishes you a happy new year. Watch cute video

It’s finally 2022 and the new year has ushered in so much hope and light for all, including this doggo. In this video posted on Reddit, this pooch is seen looking out of a window as its human and it ring in the new year together - in a happy and festive mood.

The video opens to show firecrackers across the sky at a distance while the pet dog stands up straight as it looks out the window. It keeps looking back at its human to make sure they’re also looking at the fireworks and enjoying the moment.

“Happy New Year from my dog and me,” reads the caption that accompanies this short but sweet dog video.

Watch it here:

Posted around 12 hours ago on the subReddit r/aww, this post has garnered more than 13,000 upvotes. It has also raked up many comments from dog lovers on the platform.

“My golden-doodle is the same way!” reads a comment from a Redditor. “My dog is so mesmerized by them we always bring her with us to firework events,’ posted another. “My cat legit likes fireworks. I take her out every July 4th to see them,” related a third. “I literally took my dog to the beach to see the fireworks,” posted a fourth.

