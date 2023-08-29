Dog’s effortlessly glides across water on skimboard. Watch viral video

A video of a dog named Rufus riding a skimboard has left people both surprised and amused. The video posted on the Instagram page, @minibullrufus, dedicated to the Bull Terrier shows how he glides across water with absolute ease.

The image shows a dog named Rufus on water in a skimboard. (Instagram/@minibullrufu)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Instagram video opens to show Rufus’ human pushing the board in the water to make it float. Soon after, the dog runs towards it and jumps onto the board. He then balances himself and rides. Throughout the video, the pooch keeps doing it over and over again. The way the dog effortlessly rides on the water will make your jaw drop.

Take a look at this video of the skimboarding dog:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a few months ago on April 19. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 4.9 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments and questions.

How did Instagram users react to this video of Rufus?

“I know dogs love doing funny stuff like their humans, but how do you even get started on this kind of training? Did your dog just look at you and say ‘oh that’s cool let me chase that board and jump on top’?” asked an Instagram user. To which, Rufus’ human took to the comments section and added, “We didn’t train him, he literally saw two young boys doing it and jumped on with them, then we bought him his own board.” Another person posted, “Dog doing better than me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A third expressed, “A sport I would love to see.” A fourth wrote, “This is so cool.” Some also reacted to the video using heart emoticons. What are your thoughts on this video of the water-surfing dog? Did the clip leave you stunned?