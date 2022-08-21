Dog’s enthusiastic way of eating a pup cup leaves people in splits. Watch

Have you ever simply gobbled a dish that you like without even thinking about how it makes you look? If yes, then here is a video which may refresh your memory. The video shows a very adorable dog enthusiastically eating a pup cup. The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Baloo. The sweetly written bio of the page explains that he is a “destroyer of toys + breaker of stereotypes”.

The video of the dog eating a pup cup was posted with an interesting caption. “All of these freeze frames could literally be renaissance paintings. I posted this on my story yesterday and so many of y’all requested it live forever on our feed, so here it is. And yes, I’ve learned my lesson. My car is so sticky,” reads the caption that the dog’s pet parent wrote.

We won’t give away what the video shows, so take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered 1.9 lakh views. The post has also accumulated more than 21,200 likes. The share prompted people to post various comments. “The best part is when you realize it was a bad idea… ‘Um this was a bad idea’…love you guys!” expressed an Instagram user. “The freeze frames,” posted another, along with a laughing emoji. “Watched it too many times,” commented a third. “The intensity in his eyes is everything. Lol,” wrote a fourth.