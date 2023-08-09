Don 3 teaser: Twitter reacts to Ranveer Singh over SRK in film

Farhan Akhtar has released the teaser for Don 3 with Ranveer Singh in the main lead instead of Shah Rukh Khan. Since the teaser video was shared on social media, fans of the franchise have expressed mixed reactions. While some are excited to watch the film, others have shared their disappointment over not seeing Shah Rukh Khan in the film.

Check out what people are saying about Don 3 here:

Ranveer Singh is the new Don of the Farhan Akhtar film.

Many people said that they were excited about the release of the film.

Another called Ranveer Singh's performance 'brilliant.'

This Twitter user also said the film will be a 'masterpiece.'

A few people expressed disappointment over Shah Rukh Khan not being a part of the film.

A Twitter user said that Shah Rukh Khan is 'irreplaceable.'

Here's what others had to say:

About the teaser of Don 3:

Don 3 is directed by Farhan Akhtar. He shared the teaser of the film recently. The teaser opens to show Ranveer Singh seated in a high-rise building with his back to the camera. He lights up a cigarette, introduces himself as Don, and then turns to face the camera.

What do you think about the teaser of Don 3? What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh replacing SRK in the film?