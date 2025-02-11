'Don't roam like idiot': Teen sister's wholesome contract for brother as he moves out goes viral

An adorable display of love between siblings has won hearts on the internet after a man shared a heartfelt letter his teenage sister wrote to him as he moved away from home to work. A man moving to Chennai received a sweet 13-point contract from his sister(Reddit/Due_Performance_6917)

A young Telugu man shared that he was soon moving to Chennai to start a new job and his sister drafted a 13-point contract with him to keep in touch with her. "My little sister made this contract for me because I’m moving out of the city for a job. She even made this picture as my wallpaper so that I don't forget it," the man shared in a post on Reddit, adding the handwritten contract listing the 13 demands she made.

Adorable contract wins hearts

Starting off, she asked him to make sure that "0.5% of his salary" would be credited into her bank account. "Call at least 2-3 days, either day or night. Don't get irritated on me when I call you or talk to you. Get me something when you come back from Chennai. Give me your utmost importance not your stupid dumb cat," she wrote in the contract.

She also asked him to take her along to Chennai with him once she completes her 10th class exams and advise her about her future plans. "Buy me a novel/ Ritvik Singh's poetry books," she added.

‘This is damn wholesome’

Her last few conditions melted hearts as the teen made her brother promise to take care of himself when away from home. "Do not skip your meals. Do regular exercise. Lose your weight. Don't roam like an idiot. Have a regular sleep schedule," she added.

The post amused many on Reddit who found the sister's love for her brother too pure for the world. "Hello I am the lawyer appointed by your sister and you have to follow all these rules to the utmost care or else we can sue you. Jokes aside this is the cutest thing I saw today," said one of them.

"I’m from Louisiana and have no clue why this sub was recommended to me but this is so damn wholesome," said another.

(Also read: Man earning ₹7 lakh/month relies on income of 3 wives, wants to have 54 kids)