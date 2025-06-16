Drake and LeBron James attend Indian-origin man’s wedding in Toronto? Fans speculate as video, pic go viral

Drake and LeBron James fans are elated, as they think the stars were in the same place while attending the wedding of Indian-Canadian Vinay Virmani. This came amid speculations of a rift between the longtime friends following LeBron siding with Kendrick Lamar during Drake's feud with almost everyone in 2024. HT Image

“Drake & LeBron James are reportedly at the same wedding currently. The wedding is for Vinay Virmani, who works at LeBron’s company ‘Uninterrupted’ which Drake is an investor in. The wedding is taking place in Toronto where LeBron has been recently spotted,” an X user wrote while sharing a photo and a video.

The picture is an Instagram story uploaded on Drake’s profile. It shows him standing beside a picture of the couple with the words “Congrats, my brother” written on it.

The video, re-shared from TikTok, opens with a caption that reads, “LeBron James spotted in Toronto.” Since then, fans have been speculating that both were there to attend the same wedding. HT.com cannot independently verify the claim.

Drake And LeBron James Relationship Timeline:

Their friendship blossomed when LeBron attended Drake’s 'So Far Gone' mixtape release party in 2009, which the rapper later called a pivotal moment in his career. They continued to support each other publicly, and their friendship grew stronger. They would show up at each other's parties, important events, and even family gatherings.

However, the alleged rift between the longtime friends came after Kendrick Lamar’s diss track 'Not Like Us'. LeBron publicly embraced the track, which allegedly caused a wedge between him and Drake.

Who is Vinay Virmani?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Virmani is an Indian-Canadian writer and actor. He is also the founder of the Toronto film and TV production company First Take Entertainment.

He is a partner and chief content officer with Uninterrupted, a joint venture founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. According to a 2019 report by the Hollywood Reporter, Drake became a part owner and promoter of Uninterrupted Canada, the NBA star’s digital athlete empowerment platform.