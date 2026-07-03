'Dream come true': Amazon employee takes parents on a tour of Bengaluru office

An Amazon employee's visit to the company's Bengaluru office became an unforgettable memory when he took his parents along. Sharing the moment on Instagram, Shailendra Yadav reflected on his journey from a village to working at one of the world's leading technology companies.

Amazon employee takes parents on Bengaluru office tour. (Instagram/@thessyadav_)

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The video captures the pride on his parents' faces as they walk through the office.

Amazon employee shares emotional moment with parents

Sharing the clip, Yadav wrote, "A boy who was born in a village and grew up in a small city, walking his parents through the Amazon office in Bengaluru. If you had told my younger self this would happen one day, I probably wouldn’t have believed you."

He went on to explain that, while many people see it as just another workplace, the experience meant much more to his family.

"For some people, it’s just another office. For families like ours, it’s a reminder that dreams can quietly become reality. The best part wasn’t the building. It was watching my parents smile with pride."

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However, he also had an important message for students and aspiring engineers.

"But here’s something I want every student and young engineer to remember: Don’t make Big Tech your ultimate dream. An office is just a workplace. The real dream is becoming someone your parents are proud of, no matter where you work."

He concluded by encouraging others to value the people who supported them along the way.

"One day, you’ll take your parents to the place you worked so hard to reach. Trust me, the smile on their faces will be worth more than any offer letter. If this helped or inspired you, save it. Maybe you’ll come back to it when you’re preparing for your dream job."

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Check out the full video below:

Internet applauds the heartfelt moment

The video received an outpouring of appreciation from social media users, many of whom related to the emotional milestone.

"Proud of you, brother. Keep it up," one user wrote.

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Another commented, "More power to you, bro."

Calling it a dream shared by many, one person wrote, "This is the dream of every middle class boy."

Another simply said, "Wah, kya scene hai."

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One user pointed to a touching detail in the video, writing, "That safari suit they wear only on special occasions."

Others shared words of encouragement. "Someday. Happy for you, brother," wrote one commenter, while another added, "So inspiring."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)