Driver cheats death after beam impales car in Mumbai, video reminds internet of ‘Final Destination’

A shocking video shared on social media claims a concrete beam fell from an under-contruction flyover in Mumbai and impaled the windscreen of a car in Maharashtra as it was driving under it. HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information. The driver narrowly escaped, while reactions on Reddit compared it to a Final Destination movie scene.(Reddit/r/Mumbai)

The undated clip, shared on Reddit, shows a couple of people along with a policeman standing next to a car with a concrete beam sticking out of its shattered windscreen. The video opens to the damaged car's driver closing its door and walking up to the vehicle's front in disbelief where a policeman is standing. An old woman, who appears to be a passenger of the car, stands to the side looking at the damaged vehicle. The driver and policeman take pictures of the car as the camera tilts upwards to show the overhead flyover missing a chunk of concrete. It is unclear if this is the portion that fell on the car and damaged it.

Take a look at the video here:

The caption of the video posted on r/Mumbai claims that the incident occured on Mira Road and the flyover was part of the ongoing Mumbai Metro project. The post also claimed that the beam fell while the car was passing under the flyover and the driver narrowly escaped. HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

The video quikcly went viral on Reddit as stunned users equated the incident to a scene from a Final Destination movie based on freak accidents. "This is so scary. It looks like it is right out of a Final Destination film," one user pointed out.

Another user said, "In the US, the driver could sue and get millions in damages, but here he will have to spend money from his own pocket to fix his car."

"Can't the driver sue the contractor for attempt to murder? I know it's an accident but the contractor is responsible here," wrote a third user.

