Caught on CCTV: Car flips 8 times on Rajasthan highway, passengers escape unhurt, ask for tea

In a miraculous escape, five passengers walked away unscathed after their SUV flipped eight times in a freak accident on a highway in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Friday. The dramatic incident, captured on CCTV, showed the high-speed vehicle spiralling out of control before coming to a halt in front of a car showroom. In Rajasthan, five passengers miraculously escaped unhurt after their SUV flipped 8 times(X/HateDetectors)

High-speed flip leaves car in mangled wreck

According to an NDTV report, the SUV, carrying five passengers, was speeding along the highway when the driver appeared to lose control while taking a turn. Within moments, the car flipped repeatedly, smashing into the main gate of the showroom, which gave way under the impact. The vehicle was left in a mangled state, with debris scattered around.

Remarkably, none of the passengers sustained injuries despite the severity of the crash. Visuals from the scene show the upside-down car in front of the showroom, a chilling reminder of the accident's intensity.

Watch the clip here:

Passengers walk away unhurt

Officials revealed that the driver managed to jump out of the vehicle while it was flipping. The other four passengers climbed out after the car came to a halt. In an unexpected turn of events, the group then entered the car showroom, surprising staff with an unusual request.

“No one was hurt...not even a single scratch. As soon as they entered, they asked for tea,” said an amused official from the showroom. The passengers' light-hearted reaction to such a grave accident left onlookers baffled and relieved.

Travelling from Nagaur to Bikaner

The group was reportedly travelling from Nagaur to Bikaner when the incident occurred. While the exact cause of the accident remains under investigation, officials have highlighted the role of high speed in the mishap.