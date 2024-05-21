Karnataka bus suspends between highway and divider, 8 passengers escape deadly accident. Watch

On May 18, a catastrophic accident unfolded on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway involving a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus. The bus veered off the highway, plummeting into the road divider near the Madanayakanahalli bridge, a location close to Nelamangala, as per reports. Snapshot of the bus hanging mid-air. (Instagram/@bengaluru__sanchari)

According to The Indian Express, eight persons, including the bus conductor and driver, had minor injuries. Although the accident led to a significant traffic jam for approximately an hour, the police swiftly assisted everyone in getting off the bus safely.

The police told the New Indian Express that the driver made a right turn on the highway at 11 am, lost control, and struck the divider. The public then swiftly called the police to handle the situation. (Also Read: Haryana bus accident: FIR says 'drunk' driver ignored children's pleas to slow down; 10 points)

Now, a video showcasing the scene at the highway was shared on social media. The bone chilling video shows the bus hanging mid-air between the highway and the divider.

Watch the video here:

