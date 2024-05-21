 Karnataka bus suspends between highway and divider, 8 passengers escape deadly accident. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka bus suspends between highway and divider, 8 passengers escape deadly accident. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 21, 2024 01:25 PM IST

Eight persons had minor injuries. Although the accident led to a significant traffic jam for approximately an hour, the police swiftly assisted everyone

On May 18, a catastrophic accident unfolded on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway involving a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus. The bus veered off the highway, plummeting into the road divider near the Madanayakanahalli bridge, a location close to Nelamangala, as per reports.

Snapshot of the bus hanging mid-air. (Instagram/@bengaluru__sanchari)
Snapshot of the bus hanging mid-air. (Instagram/@bengaluru__sanchari)

According to The Indian Express, eight persons, including the bus conductor and driver, had minor injuries. Although the accident led to a significant traffic jam for approximately an hour, the police swiftly assisted everyone in getting off the bus safely.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The police told the New Indian Express that the driver made a right turn on the highway at 11 am, lost control, and struck the divider. The public then swiftly called the police to handle the situation. (Also Read: Haryana bus accident: FIR says 'drunk' driver ignored children's pleas to slow down; 10 points)

Now, a video showcasing the scene at the highway was shared on social media. The bone chilling video shows the bus hanging mid-air between the highway and the divider.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, a bus going on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Haryana's Nuh district caught fire. Nine people were killed in the accident and several others were injured.

According to reports, the event happened while the bus was transporting devotees from Mathura, Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, to Chandigarh. There were about sixty individuals on board, all pilgrims from Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Hoshiarpur, as per the police. The cause of the fire remains unknown. (Also Read: Punjab accident: 17 injured as bus hits tractor-trailer in Abohar)

Additionally, the police shared that their team and the assistance of the local community managed to put out the fire in less than an hour.

Aftab Ahmed, the Nuh MLA, expressed sorrow over the tragedy and reported that a number of individuals, including women, children, and the elderly, had been hurt.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Karnataka bus suspends between highway and divider, 8 passengers escape deadly accident. Watch

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On