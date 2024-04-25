Punjab accident: 17 injured as bus hits tractor-trailer in Abohar

Seventeen people were injured when a bus hit a tractor-trailer and veered off an overpass in Abohar sub division of Fazilka district early on Thursday, police said. The Punjab Roadways bus landed on a side after it broke through the railings of an overpass following the collision with a tractor-trailer near Govindgarh village, 9km from Abohar, on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)

The Punjab Roadways bus was headed to Malout when it collided with the tractor-trailer near Govindgarh village, 9km from Abohar. After the collision, the bus broke through the railing of the overpass and landed on a side.

Both the drivers of the bus and tractor-trailer were among the injured. The condition of two of the injured was critical and they were referred to the Baba Farid University of Health and Medical Sciences in Faridkot.

The bus driver, Gurpreet Singh, said that when he approached Govindgarh at 5.15am, both the headlights of the bus suddenly stopped working. The lights on the bridge were also not functioning due to which he could not spot the tractor-trailer in time.

Besides Gurpreet and 14 bus passengers, two occupants of the tractor-trailer, Bhagat Singh of Gadar Kheda village in Rajasthan and Sukhpal Singh from Dauda village, were injured.

“Soon after receiving information about the accident, the Sadak Suraksha Force team and local police reached the spot. The injured were taken to a local hospital,” Fazilka senior superintendent of police Pragya Jain said.