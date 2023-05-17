Driver in Colorado swaps places with dog to avoid DUI arrest

Driving under the influence or DUI is something that should never be done. Yet, there are people who do that. When caught by police for DUI, some of those drivers also come up with different excuses to wriggle out of the sticky situations. However, have you ever heard of someone who tried to do so by trying to pass off their dog as the driver? Yes, that is what a driver in Springfield did. Turns out, he attempted to “switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat.” And, he did the swap in front of the police. The driver in Colorado swapped places with his dog in front of the cops (representational image). (Unsplash/@imandrewpons)

Springfield Police took to Facebook to share a post about the incident. Since being posted, the share has sparked laughter among people.

“The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving. The male party showed clear signs of intoxication and when asked about his alcohol consumption the male party ran from the Officer. The male party was apprehended quickly within about 20 yards of the vehicle,” the department explained what happened after he swapped places with his dog.

“BCSO arrived and assisted with the incident and the male party was medically cleared at the hospital and then booked into the Baca County Jail for his warrants and also charged with; Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, Driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20-24 over, and resisting arrest,” they added.

The department also explained that the dog was given to an acquaintance of the driver. Then hilariously added, “The dog did not face any charges and was let go with just a warning.”

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared on May 14. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 600 reactions. Additionally, the share has gathered tons of comments. Many took the route of hilarity while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted:

“Hate when that happens (laughing out loud). But seriously glad no one was hurt,” posted a Facebook user. “I'd pay money to watch the dash and body cam of this whole thing!!” shared another. “I wished my dog could reach the pedals,” commented a third. “I wish my dog could drive,” joked a fourth. “Asking for pretty much everyone, how do we acquire the body Cam footage?” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON