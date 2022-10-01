Drone captures stunning beauty of Mount Everest, Harsh Goenka shares incredible video

Images and videos of majestic Mount Everest never fail to mesmerise people. Just like this video shared by Harsh Goenka that shows a drone capturing the incredible view of the world’s highest mountain.

The video was posted on the official YouTube channel of DJI, a tech company, back in August. “This is Mount Everest. The highest point on Earth. A place where describing the weather as 'harsh' is an understatement. Together with @8kraw_official, we developed a detailed flight plan that would allow their videographers to take the ultimate drone flight from the summit - capturing the stunning beauty of the mountain, and the surrounding views, as they've not been captured before,” reads the caption posted along with the video on YouTube.

Harsh Goenka re-shared the clip and tweeted, “Some magnificent visuals of Mount Everest captured by a drone!”

Take a look at the video:

Some magnificent visuals of Mount Everest captured by a drone! pic.twitter.com/7tsIVMzyBc — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 30, 2022

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered close to 72,000 views and counting. The video has also accumulated nearly 2,400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Breathtaking,” expressed a Twitter user. “What spectacular visuals… How the new age technology helps in exploring wonders of nature..,” commented another. “Wow. Beauty of nature,” posted a third. “Nature at its best, amazing,” wrote a fourth.