Dubai man trolls country that denied him tourist visa: 'Will never step foot there'

A Dubai resident is earning praise in the UAE after he lauded the Middle Eastern country following his tourist visa rejection by another nation.

Without naming the country that denied him a visa, Elvit Ebrahimi took to social media to rant about how the visa authorities raised concerns that he would not return to Dubai once he reached that country.

"For the first time, I got rejected. I got rejected because they said that your documents do not justify that you will be returning to Dubai. Haha," Ebrahimi said in a video recorded as he sat in his car.

"For a second, I wanted to tell the officer, 'Can you hear yourself? Can you repeat that sentence?'," he said, revealing how he felt.

"Dubai, the best country in the world, that I owe all my life to and I would stay in your country? It was a no-brainer. There is no brain in that country. I would never want to step foot in that country if it wasn't for my family that lives there," he said, slamming the country that turned down his visa application.

Watch the video here:

Ebrahimi's video triggered speculation among social media users whether the man was referring to the USA or the UK.

"Country name start with U?" Instagram user Ali Aran said in the comments section.

"Of course this is UK. They are living under the stone," another user said.

“Was it US embassy?” another user asked.

The Dubai resident thanked who showed support after he shared his experience of the visa rejection.

“It is truly a blessing to live in Dubai among the most genuine and kind people who have all come together, creating a supportive and vibrant community,” he said.