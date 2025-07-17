Dubai YouTuber turns Ferrari into home decor for living room: ‘My new $500,000 chandelier’

A Dubai-based YouTuber has stunned the internet by buying a $500,000 ( ₹4.3 crore) Ferrari not to drive, but to hang from his ceiling as a chandelier. Mohamed Beiraghdary, known online as MoVlogs, is an Iranian vlogger famous for showcasing his ultra-luxurious lifestyle in the UAE. In his latest video, which has racked up a staggering 18.9 million views, he introduces his followers to his boldest home decor yet: a Ferrari suspended from the ceiling. The vlogger clarified that it was not an actual Ferrari but a jet car, which is designed to look like the luxury sports car.(Instagram/movlogs)

“My new $500,000 chandelier. This is my own invention that will be made,” he wrote in the caption. The car appears to be a version of the LaFerrari, the Italian carmaker's first full hybrid sports car. The vlogger clarified that it was not an actual Ferrari car but a jet car, which is designed to look like the luxury sports car but can be used as a jet ski on water.

Take a look at the video here:

The viral clip shows ten men lifting the fiery red Ferrari and carefully tilting it to squeeze through the doorway of MoVlogs' lavish home. Once inside, the car is attached to a custom pulley system and hoisted to the ceiling, where it now dangles above a sofa like the world's flashiest light fixture.

In the final shot, MoVlogs casually strolls through his living room, nonchalantly passing underneath the luxury car now hanging above him.

The extravagant stunt left viewers stunned, with many expressing disbelief at the sheer opulence and audacity of the display. "La Ferrari in the living room is crazy," said one user.

Another warned, "Hope it doesn't fall during earthquakes."

Many users, however, slammed the idea and called out the safety risks of such a stunt. Others pushed the vlogger to buy an actual Ferrari to replace this chandelier. "Looks horrible, like a plastic toy hanging, should’ve got a crashed one from an auction, fixed and turned that into a chandelier," wrote one of them.