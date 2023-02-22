Home / Trending / Duo recreates iconic DDLJ scene in Maratha Mandir, audience cheers for them

Duo recreates iconic DDLJ scene in Maratha Mandir, audience cheers for them

Published on Feb 22, 2023

A duo was seen recreating an iconic DDLJ scene at Maratha Mandir. The video has gone viral on social media.

Duo recreates DDLJ scene.(Instagram/@sidiously_)
ByVrinda Jain

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a classic romance drama that tugs at the heartstrings of many. The film was released in 1995, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, and broke several records. To this day, many people enjoy watching this film. In fact, the movie was just rereleased in theatres across India on February 10 for one week to coincide with Valentine's Day. So, when two content creators went to see the film, they recreated an iconic scene that people online are loving.

Onella Rodrigues and Siddhesh Lokare attended a screening of the movie at Maratha Mandir. As the audience clapped for them, Lokare went and performed in front of the screen while sporting a black leather jacket and clutching a ukulele similar to Raj. Rodrigues runs over to him as Simran, just like in the film's scene.

In the post's caption, they wrote, "We took our love for SRK-Kajol to the iconic Maratha Mandir! What energy, what an execution, what a collaboration!!! Still trying to wrap our heads around the fact that we made this happen in front of 100+ odd DDLJ lovers!"

Take a look at the clip here:

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual in the post's comments section wrote, "This is so wholesome." "I love you so much for this, bro, I love SRK to the core," wrote another. A third person added, "This was something new & mazedaar."

dilwale dulhania le jayenge shah rukh khan kajol
Story Saved
