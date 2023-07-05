Duo’s fiery dance to Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan’s Tere Vaaste will make you groove too. Watch viral video

The family drama film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, was released on June 2 this year. And even before its release, several songs from the film went viral, including Tere Vaaste. Since then, the song has become a favourite for Instagram reels, prompting people to showcase their dance skills and share beautiful renditions. Among the countless videos featuring the song, a dance video has gone viral and is making people groove. The video captures a duo showcasing their dance moves to the song Tere Vaaste, and it is too good to miss out on.

Duo dancing to Tere Vaaste from the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.(Instagram/@alexander_noel_janam)

The video was shared on Instagram by artist Noel Alexander. In his post, he tagged artist Riti Soni. The now-viral video shows both Alexander and Soni matching steps to the song Tere Vaaste. What’s more, they didn’t even miss a beat as they groove to the viral song. The video is such that you may even end up watching it on loop.

Watch the viral dance video here:

Did the video leave you tapping your feet? Since being shared on June 15, the video has garnered over 3 million views and still counting. Many also took to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts. A few even dropped love-struck and heart emoticons after watching the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“Those expressions,” expressed an individual. Another added, “Till now the bestest dance on this song.” “This chreo is an addiction,” wrote a third. A fourth shared, “Obsessed.” “I love it so much when people take trending songs and put their own unique choreo and twist to it - keep it up,” posted a fifth. A sixth joined, “The 16-17 has all my heart.” What do you think about this dance video?

