Duo's impromptu performance at London Bridge station in tribute to the Queen goes viral. Watch

Published on Sep 12, 2022 07:39 PM IST

The now-viral video captures an impromptu musical duet at the London Bridge station in tribute to the Queen.

The image, taken from the viral video, shows Anna and Marcella paying a musical tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at London Bridge station. &nbsp;(Twitter/@annalapwood)
The image, taken from the viral video, shows Anna and Marcella paying a musical tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at London Bridge station.
ByArfa Javaid

Commuters at the London Bridge station were left in tears after a security guard teamed up with organist Anna Lapwood for an impromptu musical tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. The video of the musical duet was posted online, and it soon went viral, leaving many in tears.

Anna Lapwood, the music director at Pembroke College, Cambridge, shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "This was so moving. Spontaneously stopped off at the London Bridge station organ to play a couple of pieces for the Queen. This lovely security guard, Marcella, asked if I could play Lascia ch'io pianga. Turns out she trained as a singer!" She also added heart and crying emoticons with the caption.

The video shows Anna, who spontaneously stopped off at the London Bridge station to play a few pieces, teaming up with a security guard for an impromptu musical tribute. And their soulful rendition has impressed netizens.

She replied to her tweet and shared another video with the caption, "And yes - she got the audience and applause she deserved by the end!! We ended up doing a whole load of duets and it was pure joy."

Watch the videos right here:

The video shared a day ago has raked up more than 3.3 million views on Twitter. "She's in shot here," commented a Twitter user while quoting a video. "I'm not crying, you're crying…," wrote another. "Simply beautiful. One hidden and one young, well-known talent teaming up to give us the uplift we need at this time! Thank you Anna and Marcella. Fancy an organ at a train station! Wonderful," posted a third.

viral video queen elizabeth ii
