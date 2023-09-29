Duo's power-packed dance to What Jhumka will make you groove too

The song, What Jhumka from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, became an instant hit among the masses when it was released. Since then, many people shared their choreographies to it. Now, another such choreography to this song has gone viral on social media.

Snapshot of the duo performing to What Jhumka. (Instagram/@Harsh Kumar)

The video of this dance performance was shared on Instagram by Harsh Kumar. The clip opens to show a woman dressed in an orange-coloured suit while a man beside her is in a maroon kurta. As the song What Jhumka plays, they both give a power-packed performance. Their steps and dance expressions match well with the tunes of the song. (Also Read: Meet Sabrina Bahsoon, 22-year-old TikTok star who started the ‘tubegirl’ trend)

Watch the dance video to What Jhumka here:

This video was shared on July 21. Since being posted, it has been liked more than two lakh times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "I'm impressed by your superb energy level, I want that energy level."

A second commented, "Hayee that expression on, What Jhumka, God, you took my breath away."

"Mind-blowing performance, superb energy," posted another.

A fourth commented, "Your energy making me to dance now."

"Amazing performance by both of you," added a fifth.

A sixth shared, "Super performance."

This isn't the first time that a dance to this song has gone viral. Earlier, a flashmob performance to What Jhumka had taken over Times Square in New York.

The dance video was shared on YouTube by Shaimak New York. In the caption of the post, they wrote, "The Shiamak USA team taking over @TimesSquareTSq with this trending song #whatjhumka."

The clip opens to show a bunch of dancers energetically grooving to the peppy beats of this song. Since the video was shared, it has been loved by several people on the Internet.

