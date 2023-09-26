Meet Sabrina Bahsoon, 22-year-old TikTok star who started the ‘tubegirl’ trend

While most people spend their time travelling on metros by reading books, listening to music, or watching a series or film, one woman has discovered a unique way to make the most of her commute. In fact, her unusual approach has started a trend on TikTok. Sabrina Bahsoon, now famously known as the ‘Tube Girl’. (Instagram/@sabrinabahsoon)

Sabrina Bahsoon, 22, started posting videos of herself dancing energetically inside the London Underground. Soon, her videos went viral online, earning her the tag of ‘Tube Girl’.

Bahsoon shared that it all started with a ‘no’. “I asked a friend of mine to film the video for it, but he refused to film anything so complicated - so I thought ‘Okay, I’ll just have to do it myself’,” Bahsoon told Daily Mail.

She then started practising dance moves at home, on the bus, and finally gained the confidence to record a video of herself dancing on the London Underground, the outlet further reported.

Eventually, she posted her first video dancing on the London Underground in August 2023. Shared on TikTok, the video shows her dancing and lip-syncing to the 2011 hit song Where Dem Girls, reported Evening Standard.

Bahsoon shared a video of herself lip-syncing and dancing inside the tube three days ago on Instagram. “Better than rotting in my bed,” she wrote as the caption to the video. A text overlay on the video reads, “When you were gonna stay in but remembered you’ll never be this young and hot again.”

Watch the 22-year-old TikTok star dancing inside the London Underground below:

She posted yet another video of herself lip-syncing to a song while descending from escalators. Alongside the video, she wrote, “Have you heard? I’m Tube Girl! Credit to @trendformusic on TikTok for this audio version.”

Many have reacted to her viral videos. While one individual wrote, “A perfect demonstration on how to do ‘Carefree with Confidence’, I love it,” another added, “I believe in Tube Girl supremacy.”

Originally hailing from Malaysia, Bahsoon graduated from Durham University and now calls London home. Reflecting on her newfound fame, she told Daily Mail, “Even just making it in the UK was a huge thing. Then for it to take over the world. I’m still processing it.”

According to the Evening Standard, since her rise to fame, she made a debut at MAC Cosmetics’ London fashion show and is now slated to grace the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

Bahsoon’s videos inspired many to film their own videos swaying to music on public transport. Dr Sarah Ashton, a psychologist, spoke to ABC about this latest trend on TikTok, noting, “Public transport is a space where social norms and behaviours are often adhered to, so to see Tube Girl breaking out of those norms is unique.”

Ashton emphasised, “It’s really important to normalise that if you don’t feel like you can do the same thing as Tube Girl, that doesn’t mean that you’re not confident. It just means that you’re sensitive to the world around you. And maybe you’re going to find another way to feel confident that’s right for you.”

