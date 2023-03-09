Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dutch singer’s rendition of Pakistani song Kahani Suno 2.0 goes viral, Kaifi Khalil reacts

Published on Mar 09, 2023 07:36 PM IST

Dutch singer Emma Heesters shared her cover of the Pakistani song Kahani Suno 2.0 on Instagram.

Dutch singer Emma Heesters singing the Pakistani song Kahani Suno 2.0. (Instagram/@emmaheesters)
ByArfa Javaid

Kahani Suno 2.0, a song by Pakistani singer Kaifi Khalil, has created a stir on social media since its release. The song was released late last year and captured people’s attention owing to its heart-piercing lyrics, electric music and soulful voice. And its craze shows no signs of waning. From sharing their own renditions of the song to using it on reels and shorts, social media is brimming with several shares featuring the song. Now, Dutch singer Emma Heesters has shared a cover of the tear-jerking song, and it has gone viral. The clip also captured the attention of singer Kaifi Khalil who reacted to the video with a flower and a heart emoticon.

“Kahani Suno 2.0. More than 250 million views on my reels! WOW. So I thought it was time to sing in another beautiful language again!” wrote Emma Heesters while sharing a video on Instagram. The viral Instagram video captures the singer sitting in front of a microphone and singing the viral song. What makes the video more delightful is how perfectly she enunciates the words while singing the song melodiously.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared four days ago on Instagram, the video has raked up more than 6.9 million views and still counting. The share has also accumulated thousands of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Love from Pakistan,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Lovely voice. Brilliant.” “Lovely,” shared a third. A fourth wrote, “OMG Outstanding.”

