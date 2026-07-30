'Earning 3 lakh a month, but still stuck': Techie opens up about burnout, says 15-16 hour workdays leave him exhausted

A techie earning over ₹3 lakh a month has shared that despite his high salary, he feels "stuck" in his job because of long working hours and a lack of work-life balance.

The techie said he has been working at the same medium-sized startup since graduating from college. (Pexels/Representational Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a Reddit post titled "Earning 3L month... But still stuck," the software professional said he has been working at the same medium-sized startup since graduating from college. Although he is well paid, he said that doing the same work every day has left him exhausted and feeling like he is no longer learning anything new.

"Lately, though, I'm just plain exhausted doing the same stuff day in and day out. It feels like I've stopped learning. Plus, the work schedule is insane, like 15-16 hours a day. Seriously, no time for myself," he wrote.

The techie said that he wants to switch jobs but feels trapped because he has no time to prepare for interviews. "I really want to move on, but here's the catch: I don't have time to prep for interviews, and not many companies are hiring right now," he wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "To even think about switching, I'd need to go through a whole 3-4 month prep period, all while doing the same work that's already burning me out," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "To even think about switching, I'd need to go through a whole 3-4 month prep period, all while doing the same work that's already burning me out," he added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Concluding his post, the techie asked others who had been in a similar situation how they managed to switch jobs. "If anyone else has been in this exact spot and managed to escape this treadmill, I'd really appreciate some advice on how to handle it," he wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: Man leaves Mumbai for Uttarakhand village, starts homestays with IITian partner: ‘Mountains offered a chance to…’)

How did social media react?

Many Reddit users offered suggestions, with some advising the techie to explore interests outside work and others urging him to prioritise his health.

One user wrote, "Maybe start something of your own? Doesn't have to be tech. Literally anything else, hobby related or event related or a small online business. Probably won't break even for a good while, but will fulfill you. And who knows, if you get frustrated with that grind, go back to corporate."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Why would you need a 3-4 month period to prep? Take leaves for 10-15 days and start applying for other jobs. It seems you are just being afraid of interviews as you haven't given one in some time. Just take a small break (leaves) and start applying. Do not worry about not getting selected. You already have a job anyways," commented another.

"Bro, you should be more concerned with the working hours and try to reduce them," wrote a third user.

"You might have to leave your job. I know it's sucks to maintain the lifestyle you have but it wouldn't get better from this point. Switching to a different job with similar pay won't have a better WLB. Either accept working like this for the rest of your life or try to change your lifestyle and then look for a job that gives you what you want," said another.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)