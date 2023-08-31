Edelweiss CEO hails women scientists at ISRO for Chandrayaan-3 triumph

Radhika Gupta, the Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management Company (AMC), took to X to highlight the achievements of women scientists at ISRO, without whom the landing of Chandrayaan-3 would be incomplete.

Radhika Gupta praised women scientists at ISRO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Radhika Gupta re-shared PM Narendra Modi’s post, where he praised the women scientists involved in the Moon mission. (Also Read: 'Like tasting cooked veggie': Scientist on Chandrayaan confirming sulphur, oxygen on moon)

In the tweet, Gupta wrote, “For years, we believed a woman in a sari was a ‘behenji’ limited to the kitchen. When, in fact, there is no woman more modern than her, she can run India’s largest banks, create billion-dollar companies, run the country’s finances. And yes, land us on the moon. Never underestimate the power of a nari in a sari!”

Take a look at the tweet shared by Radhika Gupta here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This tweet was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to two lakh times. The video has been liked over 1,200 times. The share has also garnered several comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, “Completely agree! I hope men, as well as women, including women like me be a part of the mindset change!”

A second added, “Never underestimate the power of education for the girl child. It’s not the saree but education that empowered them.”

“Traditional Indian attire has nothing to do with lack of intelligence or being backward just as western wear does not mean being modern. Same for English vs Hindi or any other Indian language. Hope our society soon get rid of this deeply routed colonial mindset in amrit kaal,” expressed a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fourth commented, “Well said.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON