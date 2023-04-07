‘Egg-cellent’ video of machine separating egg white and yolk goes viral

Do you like watching different videos on social media? Then you may have at least once come across those videos that are oddly satisfying to watch. Though they don’t show anything extraordinary, these videos often leave people with a feeling of calmness. Just like this video involving an egg machine. Chances are, you will end up watching the clip more than once. The image, taken from the viral Twitter video, shows a machine separating egg white and yolk.(Twitter/@HowThingsWork_)

The video is shared on Twitter with the caption, “Inside look: Egg separation factory.” It opens to show egg whites and yolks going down a slide-like portion of the machine. They then go through another section where they are separated. While the yolks get collected in two large tumblers, the other part is falling into another storage box.

Take a look at the video that is surely fascinating to watch:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, the video has received more than 3.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has gathered several likes and comments. A few also left pun-filled comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Egg-cellent,” posted a Twitter user. “Eggstraordinary,” joined another. “Very fascinating stuff,” commented a third. “That is quick,” expressed a fourth. “About that one yolk that fell into the egg whites. Will it be scooped out? For some odd reason I'm concerned it won't be,” shared a fifth. “The rhythmic cracking is strangely satisfying,” wrote a sixth.