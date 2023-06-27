'Ek tamatar ki kimat...': Meme fest on Twitter as tomato price soars

Tomato prices in the country are experiencing a surge, and there is no end to that. In various cities, the prices have crossed the ₹100 per kg mark for various reasons, including heavy rainfall, supply shortages and heatwaves. Vendors are selling tomatoes nationwide within a price range of ₹80 to ₹120 per kilogram based on many factors, including quality. As people across the country grapple with buying tomatoes at high prices, social media has become a platform for many to voice their concerns. Amid this, a few even resorted to sharing memes.

A Twitter user shared this meme after tomato price hikes across the country. (Twitter/@Okk_Sandhya)

We have compiled a few of them below. Sit back and enjoy these rib-tickling memes.

This meme is all about how mothers would have reacted after learning about Tomato price hikes.

Here’s what this meme page on Twitter shared.

An individual used Deepika Padukone’s famous ‘Ek Chutki Sindoor’ dialogue from the film Om Shanti Om to talk about Tomato prices.

This is how another reacted.

A meme page on Twitter shared that not only onions but tomatoes too can bring tears.

This Twitter user shared what vegetable vendors are selling after the rise in tomato prices.

This meme will leave you laughing out loud.

According to the database of the Price Monitoring Division under the aegis of the Department of Consumer Affairs, the average retail price of tomatoes per kilogram increased from ₹25 to ₹41. In addition to this, the maximum prices of tomatoes in retail markets were in the range between ₹80-113.

