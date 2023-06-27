Elderly woman in UP finally gets electricity after decades, thanks to an IPS officer

Noorjahan, an elderly woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, lived without electricity for decades. When IPS officer Anukriti Sharma learned about her situation, she took it upon herself to brighten both Noorjahan’s home and her life. Collaborating with her team, the IPS officer reached out to the electricity department and successfully arranged for the installation of the electricity meter at Noorjahan’s residence. A heartwarming video capturing the exact moment the team successfully brought electricity to the elderly woman’s house was shared on Twitter, spreading joy and putting smiles on people’s faces. IPS Anukriti Sharma and her team at Noorjahan's house in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. (Twitter/@ipsanukriti14)

The video opens to show IPS Anukriti Sharma and her team gathered outside Noorjahan’s house. A man is seen installing an electricity meter outside her home. As the video progresses, Noorjahan’s face lights up joyfully as a bulb illuminates her house. The video also shows the team demonstrating to Noorjahan how to operate the fan and bulb, explaining the on and off functions. Towards the end, Noorjahan expresses her happiness by offering sweets to the team.

“Swades moment of my life. Getting electricity connection to Noorjahan aunty’s house literally felt like bringing light into her life. The smile on her face was immensely satisfying. Thank you SHO Jitendra ji & the entire team for all the support,” wrote IPS Anukriti Sharma while sharing a video on Twitter.

The video, shared on June 26, has accumulated a flurry of likes and comments. It has been viewed over 7.8 lakh times, and the numbers are still going up.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan reacted to the post and wrote, “This is awesome Anukriti. Keep it up.” “Proud of you,” commented a Twitter user. Another added, “Awesome. Truly Panchayat.” “Well done! We all are proud of you! We need officers like you in service!” expressed a third. A fourth posted, “More power to you Madam. The lamp not only enlightened the house of poor Amma but her life too. Well done.”

