Elderly man buys first car at 85 after starting his own ayurvedic company

You must have often heard that age is just a number and it’s never too late to follow your dreams. An elderly man from Gujarat proved this adage as he bought his first car at the age of 85 after starting his own business of ayurvedic products.

Radha Krishan Choudhary, popularly known as Nanaji (grandfather), started an ayurvedic company named Avimee Herbal at 85 years of age.

“At 85 years I bought my first car and started my factory,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows the man with his new car. Posted five days ago, the video has received more than 15.4 million views so far. In the caption, he has shared more about his journey.

“We established Avimee Herbal and made it to the hearts of people around the world in less than 6 months. So what did it take to become an overnight success???” says a part of the caption.

Since being posted, the video has received more than 1.2 million likes and several comments. “Wow congratulations Sir. You are inspiring so many people,” commented an Instagram user. “Immense respect towards you Nanaji and Naniji, you are just so amazing,” wrote another. “One can turn their life around till they are alive. You did it!” shared another individual.