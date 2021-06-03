Home / Trending / Elderly man’s reaction on receiving flowers from stranger is super sweet. Watch
The image shows the social media influencer giving flowers to an elderly man.
Elderly man’s reaction on receiving flowers from stranger is super sweet. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by social media influencer Isaiah Garza.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 08:01 PM IST

If your mood could use a little boost, then this video shared on Instagram is just what you need. The video shows the reaction of an elderly man after receiving a bouquet of flowers from a stranger.

Social media influencer Isaiah Garza shared the video on his Instagram page. The video shows him sitting inside his car with flowers in his hand. Within moments he calls an elderly man walking on the pavement to hand him the bouquet and also compliments him on his hat. What is absolutely endearing to watch is how the man reacts to the gesture. He also shares what he plans to do with the flowers.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the video:

Since being shared about two days ago, the video has already gathered more than 15,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received several appreciative comments from people.

“You are renewing my faith in humans,” wrote an Instagram user. “You truly inspire me to be a better person,” expressed another. “So sweet,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

instagram

