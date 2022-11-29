Elderly woman meets her bestie after years. Watch their emotional reunion

A video of a reunion between two elderly women is leaving people emotional. Instagram user @mukilmenon posted the video and shared that it shows his grandmother meeting her BFF after years.

“A friendship of over 80 years. My granny would always tell me that she wants to see her bestie and so I made the two buddies meet each other. Here is how they met and exchanged nostalgia of decades,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show the woman getting out of a car and walking inside a house. As soon as she goes inside, she sees her bestie sitting on a bed. The rest of the video shows them catching up while portraying smiles on their faces.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 74,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received nearly 11,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Best thing I saw today... Love love n more love,” posted an Instagram user. “So cute, so terribly freaking cute,” expressed another. “Ufff made me cry in the office,” commented a third. “Aww this is precious! Can only imagine how they must be feeling,” wrote a fourth.