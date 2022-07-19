Elderly woman shares her mantra of 'happiness'. Wholesome video wins hearts

Elderly people have seen life, learnt some valuable lessons, and usually have the best pieces of advice to pass on to the younger generations. Just like the elderly woman in this video. The video was posted on Instagram and is winning hearts online.

"'I would make decisions that were wiser'. If you could go back and give advice to your younger self, what would you say? Do you agree with this, and would you add anything?" reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram. The video opens to show an elderly woman sitting with a dog on the couch. A woman behind the camera asks her, "If you could go back and talk to your younger self, what kind of advice would you give her?"

Watch the video below to listen to her invaluable advice and secret of happiness:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has received more than 42,500 views. It has also accumulated 3,700 likes. The share has also prompted people to flock to the comments section.

"Words of wisdom," read a comment from an Instagram page dedicated to a dog. "Great advise," commented another. "Love these so very much! Please keep doing these. We all need to hear good advice from people who’ve lived it," shared a third. "Words of wisdom," posted an individual with a heart emoticon. "Such a lovely lady ! Great advice. Thanks for sharing this with us," expressed another with several emoticons. "Everything she said my mom told me. I’ll add that have friends of all ages. Keeps you young and you learn from the wise ones," wrote a third.