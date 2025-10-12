Search
Sun, Oct 12, 2025
Elderly woman weeps after Peepal tree she nurtured for 20 years is cut down; Kiren Rijiju calls it ‘heart-wrenching’

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Updated on: Oct 12, 2025 02:49 pm IST

Kiren Rijiju shared a heart-wrenching video of an 85-year-old woman weeping beside a Peepal tree she planted 20 years ago after it was cut down.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju has shared a deeply moving video that has left social media users emotional. The clip shows an elderly woman weeping beside a Peepal tree she had planted two decades ago, mourning its loss after it was cut down. Sharing the video on Instagram, Rijiju wrote, “Very heart-wrenching scene. An elderly woman weeps bitterly after Peepal tree she planted 20 years ago is cut down. I'm told this was in Chhattisgarh. Humans are attached to trees.”

Kiren Rijiju's post showing an old woman crying beside a cut Peepal tree she planted 20 years ago went viral.(Instagram/kiren.rijiju)
Kiren Rijiju's post showing an old woman crying beside a cut Peepal tree she planted 20 years ago went viral.(Instagram/kiren.rijiju)

The minister’s post struck a chord with thousands, highlighting the deep emotional connection people often share with nature. Rijiju described the scene as “heart-wrenching.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Identified as 85-year-old Deola Bai

According to a report by The Times of India, the incident occurred in Sara Gondi village in Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh district. The woman in the video has been identified as 85-year-old Deola Bai.

Internet reacts with compassion

The video has quickly gone viral, amassing over two lakh views on Instagram. Social media users flooded the comment section with emotional reactions. One user wrote, “This brought tears to my eyes. Trees are like children to those who plant them.” Another commented, “The pain in her voice says it all. We really need to stop cutting trees so mindlessly.”

A third user said, “She nurtured that tree for 20 years, it’s heartbreaking to see this.” Another wrote, “Sir, please try to stop the cutting of tress.” One person added, “This made me realise how detached we’ve become from nature.” Others called it “gut-wrenching” and “a reminder of our broken relationship with the environment.”

