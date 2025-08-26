Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
‘Break fail hue kya?’: Kiren Rijiju shares clip of men trapped on overturned vehicle in Ladakh river, says both safe

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 04:28 pm IST

Kiren Rijiju shared a video from Ladakh showing two men stranded on an overturned pickup in a raging river. Both survived the scary incident.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday showing two men stranded on top of an overturned pickup truck stuck in the middle of a fast-flowing river in Ladakh. The incident occurred just ahead of his convoy near Drass.

A clip from Kiren Rijiju’s Ladakh visit showed two men stuck on a toppled truck in a fast river. The minister confirmed they were rescued safely.(Instagram/kiren.rijiju)
A clip from Kiren Rijiju's Ladakh visit showed two men stuck on a toppled truck in a fast river. The minister confirmed they were rescued safely.(Instagram/kiren.rijiju)

Standing on a rocky riverbank nearby, Rijiju can be heard saying, “Break fail hue kya… Kaise gir gye,” expressing shock at how the accident occurred.

Minister’s description

In his caption, Rijiju explained the situation and confirmed that the men were safe. He wrote, “Before reaching Drass in Ladakh, one vehicle fell into the river just ahead of our convoy. Luckily, we were on time and both persons survived.”

The text overlay in the video further read, “Thank God they are safe.” The clip, uploaded six hours ago, has already attracted more than 7 lakh views on Instagram.

Take a look here at the clip:

Social media reactions

The video quickly drew many reactions from viewers. One user commented, “This was terrifying to watch, those men are really fortunate to be alive.” Another added, “Can’t imagine the fear of being stranded in the middle of such a river.”

A third viewer remarked, “The minister’s immediate concern shows his humane side.” Another wrote, “This proves how risky and unpredictable travel in these terrains can be.”

One user said, “The river current looked deadly, but it is a relief they are safe.” Another expressed, “People need to be more cautious on such mountain routes.”

Someone else added, “Nature is so powerful, only God’s grace saved them.” Another said, “The video is a reminder of the dangers faced in remote Himalayan regions.”

