4-wheeler battles with raging water ends in scary overturn midway: ‘Overconfidence makes you suffer’

Adventures do not always go as planned, and a recent video gaining traction on Instagram is proof of that. The clip, shared by a user named Aaruksh, captures a four-wheeled vehicle attempting to cross a raging, muddy water body while a crowd of people and several vehicles looked on from the shore. The incident was filmed at the Mullanpur offroad track. A vehicle overturned in raging waters at an offroad track.(Instagram/aaruksh)

The video opens with the vehicle cautiously entering the fierce current, carrying a few passengers. As it moves forward, powerful waves crash against its sides, and the relentless force of the torrent makes it tilt dangerously. Moments later, the vehicle loses balance and overturns in the middle of the stream.

Safety update from the source

The Instagram caption accompanying the video reassured viewers about the fate of those involved. It read: “Everyone is safe and the vehicle has also been rescued.” The update eased concerns for many who had initially feared the worst after watching the harrowing sequence unfold.

Internet reacts

The video has already amassed more than six million views and sparked a flurry of mixed responses online. One user remarked, “Rule number 1, don’t go against nature,” while another echoed similar concerns, writing, “Luckily both were safe. Please guys don’t play with nature.”

Others focused on the lesson of humility that such incidents bring. A comment read, “Overconfidence always makes you suffer,” while another user warned, “Don’t play with mother’s nature.” A few chose humour to describe the scene. One viewer joked, “Lol it was a jeep not a submarine,” while another quipped, “He gifted his jeep to nature.”