Man survives crash with miraculous landing on pickup truck bonnet after hitting divider. Video

A chilling video has gone viral on social media, capturing a scooter rider’s astonishing escape from what could have been a tragic accident. The 10-second clip, shared by X user Mikku, has left viewers both stunned and relieved as they witness the man’s extraordinary luck and calm demeanour. A scooter rider narrowly escaped disaster, landing on a truck's bonnet after losing control. (X)

Scooter rider loses control, lands on pickup truck bonnet

The incident occurred when the rider, navigating a scooter, struck a ramp built in front of a divider, causing him to lose control. As his scooter skidded out of his grasp, he was thrown forward, landing squarely on the bonnet of an oncoming pickup truck. The driver’s quick reflexes in slamming the brakes averted a potentially fatal collision.

(Also read: Commuter looking into phone narrowly escapes death as speeding train arrives. Heart-stopping video)

In an almost surreal moment, the rider calmly climbed off the bonnet, surveyed the scene, and walked back to retrieve his fallen scooter. His composed reaction left onlookers and social media users in disbelief, as the entire episode unfolded as though it were a scene from an action movie.

Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts: “Unbelievable luck!”

The video has amassed over three lakh views, with users expressing a mix of astonishment, relief, and humour.

One user marvelled at the rider's luck, commenting, “This man must have a guardian angel! Unbelievable how he walked away like that.” Another remarked on the driver’s swift reaction, noting, “Kudos to the pickup driver for being alert. This could’ve ended so badly.”

(Also read: Audi goes on rampage in Ahmedabad, drunk driver filmed smoking inside after crash)

While some were impressed by the rider’s composure, others joked about his nonchalant attitude. “He’s walking away like he does this every day,” quipped one user, while another wrote, “Is this man secretly a stunt double?”

Some users turned their attention to the infrastructure issue, pointing out the ramp as a hazard. “Why is there a ramp in front of a divider? This could have caused so many accidents,” one user criticised. Another said, “This is a classic case of poor road planning.”