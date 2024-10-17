Commuter looking into phone narrowly escapes death as speeding train arrives. Heart-stopping video

Despite countless warnings and tragic accidents, many commuters continue to use their mobile phones while crossing railway tracks. This distraction can be very dangerous, as demonstrated by a recent incident in Buenos Aires. A video surfaced online shows a commuter’s close call with an oncoming train. The image captures a phone-using commuter’s close call with an oncoming train. (Screengrab)

“A commuter distracted by their phone was crossing railway tracks in Buenos Aires at 6:28 am when they narrowly avoided being hit by an oncoming train. The train grazed the commuter, who stepped back at the last moment, knocking their phone from their hand and causing them to fall to the ground,” Dailymail wrote while posting the heart-pounding video.

The video shows a commuter glued to their device walking through barricades separating tracks without noticing the speeding train. The train grazes the commuter, who luckily steps back at the last moment and avoids getting hit. As the commuter’s phone gets knocked out of their hand, the person falls to the ground.

Social media’s reaction:

The clip prompted a wave of comments. While the video shook some, others expressed how lucky the commuter was. A few also slammed the woman behind the commuter and accused her of not warning the person about the oncoming train.

“The guy survived miraculously, but the lady behind never gave the guy a hint to be cautious. Sad world,” wrote an Instagram user. “That’s why you pay attention every day everywhere you go,” posted another. “People need to put their phones away when walking or other activities that might require their attention,” commented a third.

Reportedly, the commuter who narrowly escaped getting hit by a train suffered no serious injuries. The incident occurred on October 15.