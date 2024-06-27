Girl narrowly escapes lightning while making reel in rain, scary moment captured on camera

A scary video of a girl escaping being hit by lightning was posted on X. In the video, the girl quickly runs away after lightning strikes extremely close to where she was standing. It is one of those videos that may send a shiver down your spine. The image shows a girl running away from lightning. A moment earlier, she was making a reel in the rain. (X/@sdcworldoffl)

The video is posted on X handle SDC World. “A Girl was making a reel video in Sitamarhi, Bihar when lightning struck her from the sky, The woman survived the lightning strike,” reads the caption posted along with the footage.

In the video, the girl is seen dancing and lightning strikes next to her in a few moment. Instantly, she runs away to safety while covering her ears.

Take a look at this viral video:

Since being shared, the post has accumulated nearly 1,400 views and several likes. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments, with some reacting with hilarity.

What did X users say about this scary video?

“Nature, calamities cannot be predicted, lucky that lightning struck nearby, but the amount of energy, lightning electric, static charge can incinerate objects, including non-biological, human instantly! Incredible power of lightning/nature,” wrote an X user.

While another individual posted, “To make a reel don’t end up in a photo frame forever,” another added, “She will never dance in rain for the rest of her life.”

Earlier, a terrifying moment was captured on camera where a man died after getting struck by lightning while playing football. He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead. The incident took place in Indonesia.

