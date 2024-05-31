Lightning strikes iconic Empire State Building during thunderstorm, photo of dramatic moment goes viral

A picture of the Empire State Building has taken social media by storm. What is so different about this photo? It captures the moment lightning struck the iconic New York City skyscraper as a thunderstorm pounded Manhattan. The photo posted on the official X handle of the building is dramatic and may leave you saying, “Wow.” The photo of the Empire State Building showing lightning striking it was shared on X (Representational image). (Unsplash/Chris Czermak)

The official handle posted the picture with a one-word witty caption that reads, “Ouch”. They also credited the picture to Gary Hershorn, whose X bio says he is a New York-based photojournalist.

Take a look at the dramatic picture here:

Since being shared, the post has collected nearly 3.8 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The viral share has further accumulated close to 5,700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this picture of the Empire State Building?

“Electrifying,” wrote an X user.

Referencing the witty caption of the post, another added, “Get better soon”. Also, a third joined in and posted, “Saw you got hit a few times last night, checking to make sure you’re feeling okay today?!”

A fourth joked, “The only thing missing is King Kong or Godzilla,” referencing how the creatures were seen climbing this iconic building in both of these fantasy films.

According to the iconic skyscraper's official website, it has “103 floors, with 1,860 steps from street level to the 102nd floor observation deck.” It is not only one of the top five tallest buildings in New York City but also the oldest. This iconic structure was completed in 1931.

What are your thoughts on this picture shared on the official X handle of the Empire State Building? Did the photo leave you stunned?