Solapur-Mumbai flights to resume from August 2

Air connectivity between Solapur and Mumbai will resume on August 2 after a 35-day suspension, with Star Air restoring the service following intervention by the Maharashtra government and sustained follow-up by Solapur Guardian Minister Jaykumar Gore. The decision follows chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s directive to restore the service at the earliest. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The airline had suspended operations on June 28, citing technical reasons, leaving Solapur without direct air connectivity to the state capital.

The decision follows chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s directive to restore the service at the earliest, ending weeks of uncertainty for passengers.

Initially, flights will operate four days a week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, benefiting businesspersons, industrialists, students, patients and other frequent travellers who were forced to rely on road and rail transport during the suspension.

Online bookings for the Solapur-Mumbai route have opened on Star Air’s official website. The airline has not yet announced the resumption of the Solapur-Goa service.

Flights on Mondays and Wednesdays will arrive at 5.10 pm and depart at 5.40 pm. On Fridays and Sundays, arrivals are scheduled for 2.30 pm and departures for 3 pm. The schedule will remain in effect until October 15.

Jaykumar Gore, guardian minister, said, “Air connectivity is crucial for Solapur’s economic growth and development. Following the CM’s directions, I consistently pursued the matter with the airline and the concerned authorities to ensure the service was restored at the earliest. “

Shailesh Kshirsagar, a frequent passenger, said, “ The resumption of the Mumbai flight is a huge relief. It will save valuable time and make travel much more convenient for professionals, patients and regular commuters who frequently travel between Solapur and Mumbai.”