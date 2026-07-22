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    Two killed, six injured in lightning strike in Prayagraj

    After receiving information, Nawabganj police and administrative officials reached the spot. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination after the completion of legal formalities.

    Published on: Jul 22, 2026, 08:05:00 IST
    By HT Correspondent, PRAYAGRAJ
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    letters@htlive.com

    Villagers demanded financial assistance for the bereaved families and proper treatment for the injured. They said both the deceased were daily wage earners and their deaths had left their families in severe financial distress. (For representation only)
    Villagers demanded financial assistance for the bereaved families and proper treatment for the injured. They said both the deceased were daily wage earners and their deaths had left their families in severe financial distress. (For representation only)

    : Two men were killed and six others sustained injuries after lightning struck an orchard near Samhai Bairahna village under the Nawabganj police station limits on Monday evening.

    The deceased were identified as Sanjeet Kumar ,37, son of Ramlochan and a resident of Rerua village, and Nagesh ,40, son of Shambhu and a resident of Samhai Bairahna village.

    According to local residents, several people were struck by lightning during the sudden change in weather. Villagers immediately rushed to the spot and started rescue efforts. However, Sanjeet and Nagesh could not be saved. Six others were injured in the incident. They were identified as Satwant Singh of Ibrahimpur, and Sonu, Anjay, Rajkumar Saroj, Arun Mishra and Ajay Saroj, all residents of Rerua village. The injured were admitted to different hospitals for treatment, police said.

    After receiving information, Nawabganj police and administrative officials reached the spot. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination after the completion of legal formalities.

    Family members broke down in grief, while a large number of villagers gathered to pay their last respects to the deceased. Nawabganj police station SHO Pankaj Awasthi said all necessary legal formalities had been completed and the matter had been reported to the authorities concerned.

    Villagers demanded financial assistance for the bereaved families and proper treatment for the injured. They said both the deceased were daily wage earners and their deaths had left their families in severe financial distress.

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    Home/Cities/Others/Two Killed, Six Injured In Lightning Strike In Prayagraj
    Home/Cities/Others/Two Killed, Six Injured In Lightning Strike In Prayagraj
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