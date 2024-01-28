Elephant herd comes together to save calf stranded in mud. Watch

In South Africa’s Addo Elephant National Park, a heartwarming incident unfolded when a group of elephants united as one to rescue a calf trapped in mud. A video capturing this moment was posted on YouTube. The footage has not only stirred the emotions of netizens but has also sparked numerous reactions from them. South Africa: Elephant herd saving the calf stuck in mud. (YouTube/Cute Tings)

“Entire elephant family work together to save a baby stuck in the mud,” reads the caption to the video shared on the YouTube channel Cute Tings. As per the YouTube channel, the video was recorded by Jolandi de Klerk while on a honeymoon with her husband.

The video opens to show a herd of elephants drinking water from a small water body. As the video goes on, the calf loses balance, slips, and gets stuck in the mud. Soon, the elephants quickly come together to rescue the baby, but despite their best efforts, they are unable to succeed. That’s when an elephant climbs down the embankment. A few elephants follow suit, prodding and guiding the calf to safety.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on January 25 on YouTube. Since being shared, it has received more than 7,500 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also collected numerous likes. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts. An individual wrote, “That’s teamwork. Thank goodness.” “Beautiful,” added another.

Earlier, another video showcasing the remarkable act of solidarity displayed by a herd of elephants gained significant traction on YouTube. The video shows how a group of elephants intervened to save the life of a rhino who was stuck between lions.