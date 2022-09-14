Elephant skillfully wiggles out of small door after treating itself to tasty snack. Watch

A video of an elephant skilfully getting out of a door too small for its size has turned into a source of entertainment for many on Twitter. Shared by IFS officer Sushant Nanda, the video is very interesting to watch.

“Such obstacles are no barriers when it comes to their favourite stuff…Gentle giants wriggling out after a tasty snack. They have more smell receptors than any mammal – including dogs – and can sniff out food that is even several miles away,” he added while sharing the video. He also mentioned that the video he re-posted was shared by another IFS officer Saket Badola.

“I bet you may not have seen a better quality control inspector than this one,” Badola tweeted and mentioned that the video is collected from social media. The video opens to show a house and soon the camera zooms towards the front door. Soon it becomes clear that an elephant is carefully wiggling to try and get out of the small door. The clip ends with the gentle giant succeeding in its endeavour.

Gentle giant wriggling out after a tasty snack.They have more smell receptors than any mammal – including dogs – and can sniff out food that is even several miles away.

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 9,500 views and the numbers are increasing. The post has also accumulated close to 700 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. Some also expressed their love for elephants.

“It could have sensed sugarcane.... It is one of the favourite foods for the cute, huge n most intelligent animal, the elephant....,” assumed a Twitter user. “So careful not to damage the structure unnecessarily. Always smart and humble,” posted another. “The cutest animal on the planet,” expressed a third. “Superb,” wrote a fourth.