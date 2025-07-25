Elephants rush to greet caretaker in emotional reunion, internet moved to happy tears. Watch

A heartwarming video of elephants rushing to embrace their caretaker has left the internet teary-eyed. The clip, posted by Lek Chailert—founder of the Save Elephant Foundation—on Instagram, captures the emotional reunion between her and a herd of elephants she has nurtured over the years. A video of elephants rushing to greet their caretaker went viral.(Instagram/lek_chailert)

The video shows Chailert returning to the park after several days away. As soon as the elephants spot her, they are seen running towards her, fondling her gently with their trunks, and surrounding her in an affectionate huddle. Their excitement and warmth were palpable as they formed a protective circle around her, each seemingly eager to express their love.

Watch the adorable clip here:

"They are my heart and soul"

Chailert shared the video with a touching caption that read, "Away from home for many days. Every time I return, I am greeted by an abundance of love. They are more than just family—they are my heart and my soul. The elephants are the reason I have the strength to stand and keep fighting today."

The post has since gone viral, racking up over 290k views and a flood of emotional reactions from viewers. Many users expressed admiration not only for the majestic animals but also for the deep emotional connection they clearly share with Chailert.

Internet reacts with love

Social media users poured in with heartfelt comments. One user wrote, "This made me cry. The love is so pure." Another added, "Animals remember kindness. This is just magical to watch." A viewer commented, "You can feel the emotion even through the screen. This is what true love looks like." Someone else wrote, "The way they run to her—this is beyond beautiful." Another remarked, "They trust her so much. She’s their world." And one more user shared, "This is the most touching thing I’ve seen in a while. Thank you for what you do."