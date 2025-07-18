Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
Elephants show 'unwavering care' as they guard caretaker by riverside. Watch

Mahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 03:18 pm IST

Elephants surrounded their companion on a riverbank in a viral video, showcasing their protective nature.

A deeply moving video capturing the gentle and protective nature of elephants has gone viral on Instagram, melting hearts across the internet. The clip, shared by Elephant Nature Park, features its founder Lek Chailert in a touching moment with a few elephants by a riverbank — a scene that many are calling a powerful example of trust and love between humans and animals.

A video showed elephants protectively surrounding their caretaker by a river.(Instagram/elephantnaturepark)

The video opens with several elephants standing calmly on the river’s edge, with Chailert seated in their midst. In a scene that feels both serene and profound, the elephants stand closely around her, their bodies forming a natural barrier, as if shielding her. Their presence is not aggressive, but instead exudes quiet strength, care, and protection.

Watch the clip here:

(Also read: Elephant caresses caretaker’s head with trunk as she sings lullaby in heartwarming video. Watch)

The video was posted with the caption: "Whether adults or little ones, they all come together to stand protectively over Lek—never straying far from her side, watching over her with unwavering care. The relationship between elephants and their trusted loved ones reflects a profound connection that goes beyond words."

Internet reacts

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered nearly 29k views, with many viewers expressing admiration for the extraordinary bond between humans and animals on display. Social media users described the video as “soul-soothing” and “a powerful reminder of the purity that animals possess.”

One user commented, "Such large animals, yet so agile and elegantly cautious… truly pure beings." Another wrote, "They know who loves them!!!" A third viewer remarked, "They understand how much she cares for and protects them. She is a hero."

(Also read: Elephants 'sing' along as caretaker serenades them in heartwarming viral video: 'My best moments')

One person called it "the sweetest," while another noted, "This video made my day."

