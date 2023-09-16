Elon Musk and Ice Cube engage in meme war on X

Elon Musk took to X to share a series of “Feel old yet” memes, and one of the posts he shared featured rapper Ice Cube. It didn’t take long for the American rapper and songwriter to notice the meme. In reply, he shared a post about Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. As you may have guessed it, the X owner reacted to Ice Cube’s reply with yet another meme. What's your take on Elon Musk and Ice Cube's meme war on X? (Reuters, AP)

Elon Musk’s meme about Ice Cube shows a split image. On one side there is a picture of the rapper and the other part shows a glass filled with water. The pic also has a tagline written on it that reads, “Remember Ice Cube? This is him now, feel old yet?

Ice Cube re-shared Musk’s post and clapped back with a meme of his own. His meme is a comparison of how he thinks X was before Musk’s takeover and what it is presently. Musk purchased Twitter for $44bn in October last year. Since then, he implemented several changes, including rebranding Twitter to X. The tech billionaire also introduced Twitter Blue subscription service.

Take a look at the meme exchange between Elon Musk and Ice Cube:

Elon Musk responded by re-sharing a meme that he posted on his handle earlier:

This war of memes between Elon Musk and Ice Cube has prompted people to share varied reactions. “This is epic,” posted an X user. “Cube: 1, Elon: 0,” added another. “I'm never leaving this app. Never,” joined a third. “This platform is way too entertaining,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted using laughing out loud emoticons.