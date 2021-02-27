Elon Musk’s reply to a Mars-related tweet has left people in splits

If you follow SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Twitter, you may be aware of the various Mars related posts that he often shares. Not just that, he also takes time to reply to some of the posts related to the Red Planet. Just like his recent response to a video shared on a Twitter profile called Black Hole.

“A full rotation of the planet Mars (Hubble Captures By NASA),” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

However, before knowing how Musk reacted to the clip, take a look at the video which, till now, has gathered more than 3.5 million views – and counting.

A full rotation of the planet Mars (Hubble Captures By NASA) pic.twitter.com/uFHffcM6rN — Black Hole (@konstructivizm) February 25, 2021

Musk in just two words shared his response. This is what he wrote along with a wink emoji:

Hey babe 😉 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2021

People shared all sorts of reactions to Musk’s reply. Many were also reminded of his interplanetary ambition to take humans to Mars and beyond. Some also asked questions.

Will you change your name to Elon Mars? 🤣 — Ankit Rahate (@ankitrahate14) February 26, 2021

Every time Elon sees a photo of Mars. pic.twitter.com/dCFy0NePHN — Art by Drew (@AndrewLloydArt) February 26, 2021

What do you think Musk’s reply?

