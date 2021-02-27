Elon Musk’s reply to a Mars-related tweet has left people in splits
If you follow SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Twitter, you may be aware of the various Mars related posts that he often shares. Not just that, he also takes time to reply to some of the posts related to the Red Planet. Just like his recent response to a video shared on a Twitter profile called Black Hole.
“A full rotation of the planet Mars (Hubble Captures By NASA),” reads the caption shared alongside the video.
However, before knowing how Musk reacted to the clip, take a look at the video which, till now, has gathered more than 3.5 million views – and counting.
Musk in just two words shared his response. This is what he wrote along with a wink emoji:
People shared all sorts of reactions to Musk’s reply. Many were also reminded of his interplanetary ambition to take humans to Mars and beyond. Some also asked questions.
What do you think Musk’s reply?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Newborn kittens snuggle to cat mom, super sweet video will warm your heart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk’s reply to a Mars-related tweet has left people in splits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agra shelter gets international award for contribution towards animal welfare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hubble spots comet that found ‘temporary parking place’ near Jupiter. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google shares Dos and Don’ts to follow until everyone gets vaccinated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People dine with Audrey Hepburn and Jon Hamm wax figures at New York restaurant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat missing for 15 years reunites with its human. Here's their story
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra shares jugaad pic, tweets it ‘doesn’t deserve any applause’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People come together to help delivery driver whose tearful video went viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakul Preet Singh joins the ‘pawri’ with a yoga video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo thinks hooman is pushing a wall, rushes to help her. Watch cute video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman who beat bone cancer as a kid is now headed into space. Here’s her story
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
81-year-old German woman becomes social media fitness star. Know her story
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aashka Goradia calls Smriti Irani an ‘incredible woman,’ posts pics. She replies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pet rat Donut finishes agility course like a pro. Watch amazing video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox