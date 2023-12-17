Elon Musk shares incredible view of Rome from roof of the Pantheon

Elon Musk took to X to give people a glimpse of Rome at night. He shared an incredible video of the city that was captured from a historical place, the Pantheon.

The image shows Rome from the roof of the Pantheon. (X/@elonmusk)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Rome from the roof of the Pantheon,” Musk wrote as he shared the video. In the video, someone is heard explaining the view. At the end, Musk is heard saying that the clip is being captured from the rooftop of Pantheon.

Also Read: Elon Musk reacts to Jeff Bezos giving business advice in old video

Take a look at this video of Rome by Elon Musk:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The video was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has gone crazy viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated more than 7.4 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to share varied comments.

Also Read: Elon Musk shares a poem on love written by AI chatbot Grok

How did X users react to this video of Rome:

“Wow, beautiful,” posted an X user. “Wow, what a beautiful moon. The buildings are cool too,” joined another. “That’s gorgeous. I love Rome,” added a third. “Went there for our honeymoon. Amazing city!” shared a fifth. “I've been inside, but never up top. Extraordinary that that dome is still standing after almost 2,000 years,” wrote a fifth.

About Pantheon:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to an official site dedicated to his historic sight, “the Pantheon has represented the greatest expression of the glory of Rome for more than two thousand years.” It was built by Agrippa between 25 and 27 BC as a temple dedicated to “twelve Gods and to the living Sovran”.